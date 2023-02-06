Tangible Price Hits $0.96 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

