TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Lifted to “Buy” at Veritas Investment Research

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.03.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$56.07. 715,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$52.12 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

