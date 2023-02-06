TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$66.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.03.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$56.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$52.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

