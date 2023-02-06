Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 4.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. 912,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 835,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $517.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teekay by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Teekay by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 797,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 450,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Teekay by 88.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 354,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 166,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.