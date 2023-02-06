Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 795.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.2 %

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.79. 28,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,276. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.02.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

