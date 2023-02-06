Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,138 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 305,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,073. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

