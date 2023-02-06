Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. 384,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,614. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

