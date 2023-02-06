Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,380. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.88%.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

