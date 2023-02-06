Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,367. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

