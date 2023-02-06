Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

TRNO stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 42.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

