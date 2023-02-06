Tezos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.16 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00005111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $30.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009080 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005422 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001924 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 947,437,250 coins and its circulating supply is 926,021,103 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

