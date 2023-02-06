The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 245,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 30.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $12.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.