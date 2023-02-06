The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €113.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMW traded down €0.21 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €97.58 ($106.07). 1,797,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.