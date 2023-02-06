The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $76.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,964. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

