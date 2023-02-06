The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $292.46 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,577,734,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,780,891,733 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

