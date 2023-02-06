The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GYM traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 135.40 ($1.67). 376,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.15. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 251.50 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

