The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GYM traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 135.40 ($1.67). 376,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.15. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 251.50 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54.
