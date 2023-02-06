The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of PG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.82. 636,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

