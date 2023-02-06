The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $141.27. 1,697,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,141,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

