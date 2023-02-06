The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 392,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $241.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.54.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

