Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $338.10 million and approximately $19.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00087855 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00062940 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010312 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 279.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002002 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024374 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001914 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,021,182,081 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
