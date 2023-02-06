ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $5.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,011 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,679 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.45. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

