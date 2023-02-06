thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) versus Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Head to Head Analysis

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 2.76% 8.42% 3.05% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 1 3 1 0 2.00 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 36.42%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Howden Joinery Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $44.62 billion 0.11 $1.23 billion $1.97 4.06 Howden Joinery Group $2.88 billion 1.57 $432.47 million N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Howden Joinery Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Industrial Components segment produces slewing rings, antifriction bearings and seamless rolled rings for wind energy and various industrial applications. The Automotive Technology segment supplies chassis and powertrain components. The Steel Europe segment is involved in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Marine System segment deals with submarine and surface vessel construction and in maritime electronics and security technology. The Multi Tracks segment represents plant construction, powertrain and battery production lines, spring and stabilizer manufacturing, and the provision of technology for electrolysis plants. The company was founded on March 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

