Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.2% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.03. 979,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,935. The firm has a market cap of $357.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,596 shares of company stock worth $72,723,449. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

