Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.50-$7.10 EPS.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.16. 251,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

