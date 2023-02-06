Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Titan Machinery worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 257,428 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.8 %

TITN traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $44.54. 56,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $668.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TITN shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

