Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.67 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00010036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.90 billion and $29.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00047916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00223419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002806 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.32956324 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $27,624,310.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.