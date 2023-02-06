Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 1.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.44% of Bank of Montreal worth $856,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,589,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

