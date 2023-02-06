Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 330,092 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,092 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.52% of Dollar Tree worth $159,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $150.01. 94,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

