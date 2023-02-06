Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $147,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.51. 307,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,308. The firm has a market cap of $336.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $367.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

