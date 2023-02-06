Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198,271 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $469,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 106.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 34.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $45.78. 120,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,996. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

