Toronto Dominion Bank Has $121.02 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $121,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

