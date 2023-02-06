Toronto Dominion Bank Has $131.91 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121,608 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $131,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.68. The stock had a trading volume of 400,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $228.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

