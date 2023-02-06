Toronto Dominion Bank Has $185.42 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,170,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,915 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $185,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.94 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,053.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

