Toronto Dominion Bank Has $220.47 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $220,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $159,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. 3,973,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,700,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

