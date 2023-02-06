Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,998,886 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,975,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998,886 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.74% of Suncor Energy worth $280,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $32.65. 492,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

