Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,697,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.77% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $356,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,581,254. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

