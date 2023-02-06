Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.42% of Franco-Nevada worth $96,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $5.79 on Monday, hitting $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 291,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

