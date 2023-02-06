Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 32,719 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,719 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $109,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 69.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $598.47. 131,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,052. The stock has a market cap of $250.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

