Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,584,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 594.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $6,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 814.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Toyota Motor

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.