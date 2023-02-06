TraDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $304.60 Million (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00425291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.49 or 0.29008148 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00428828 BTC.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

