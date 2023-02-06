TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $79,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $713.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $733.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.