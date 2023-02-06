TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.50

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.50 and last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 17423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,254 shares of company stock worth $7,714,108. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

