Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 68,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 298,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinseo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Trinseo by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trinseo by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.