Triodos Investment Management BV Decreases Stock Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 7.7% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PWSC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. 181,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

