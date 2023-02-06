Triodos Investment Management BV Has $16.89 Million Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Strategic Education accounts for approximately 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Stock Down 3.3 %

STRA stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.58. 44,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,329. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

