Triodos Investment Management BV Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.24.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.69. The company had a trading volume of 201,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.95 and a 200 day moving average of $284.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

