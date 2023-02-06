Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 4,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 254,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 241,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

DIS traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,500. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

