Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 5,800 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 4.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

About Check Point Software Technologies

CHKP traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.43. 172,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,305. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

