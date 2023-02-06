Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.96 and last traded at $60.59. Approximately 260,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 400,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $233.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,349,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock worth $1,149,340 in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

