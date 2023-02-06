Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $667.10 million and $46.92 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00006951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

